Final drive to help vulnerable young adults at Christmas

There is still time to give a Christmas gift to a homeless young person living nearby, thanks to a special Christmas appeal.

MP Martyn Day is appealing for donations of Christmas gifts such as sweets, toiletries etc. for young adults aged 16 – 21 before Friday (December 22) at 4pm.

Mr Day said: “Although the Christmas Season is one of festivities and joy for most, these young people have very little to celebrate. Please help us to enable them to experience some of the Christmas spirit by kindly donating to this appeal.

“Your help would assist them to have a better Christmas and provide activities throughout the year.Please light up Christmas for young people who have faced such dark times. Everybody deserves to wake up to a gift on Christmas Day.”

Mr Day is also supporting an E-Christmas Card Appeal, which is also in aid of homeless young people in his constituency.

Speaking about the E-Christmas Card appeal Martyn said:“Send out an E-Christmas Card and assist young homeless people within my constituency.

“When you make a donation on the site you will be sent links to 3 E- Christmas Cards and One New Year Card which you can send onto friends and family, saving you time, the environment and helping people most in need.”

People can donate to the E-Christmas Card appeal via the following link:

https://mydonate.bt.com/events/opendoorechristmascardappeal

Gifts can be handed into Martyn Day’s constituency office, or alternatively collection can be arranged.

The office is located at 62 Hopetoun Street in Bathgate

Opening hours are Monday – Thursday 9 am – 5.00 pm Friday 9.00 am – 4.00 pm

If you require further information, please telephone - 01506 654415 or email Christine.Calder@parliament.uk