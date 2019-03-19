Forth Bridge lights row

Questions are being asked why the bridge, which is considered to symbolise Scotland, is being left half lit after darkness falls.

The Forth Bridge, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site operated by Network Rail, can barely be seen in the gloom.

Ferry man David Russell, who provided us with this photograph, said : “I’ve been told the repair or replacement of these lights might be added to planned works for the five years from 2019-2024 scheme.

“Given the iconic nature of the bridge and its world heritage status I wonder if the should the Scottish Government be taking more responsibility?”

Meanwhile, a Scottish Government spokesperson said that this was not required as the multi-agency Forth Bridges Forum already existed to take a broader approach.

He added: “The group aims to build on the designation of the Forth Bridge as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2015 to create a unique opportunity to promote the attraction around the iconic structures spanning three centuries of engineering achievement.

“The Forum are aware of the lighting proposal for the Forth Bridge and are supportive of its objectives.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said that a survey was being undertaken of the lights by an abseil teams and required some sections of the lighting to be switched off while this was underway.

He then said an assessment would take place in regard to replacing the lights after the survey was completed.