Friends welcome Rose Garden consultation

Friends of the Rose Garden in Linlithgow have welcomed plans to run a “neutral” consultation on a proposed Peace Garden.

Members of the group attended this week’s meeting of Linlithgow & Linlithgow Bridge Community Council when the issue was discussed.

In a statement, Friends of the Rose Garden said: “We welcome the community council’s confirmation that it will run a neutral consultation on support for the Peace Garden. “Importantly, it will consult on both the scale of a Peace Garden and its location.

“By doing so, the Peace Garden project is effectively starting from scratch and its Steering Group will have to respect the community’s interest.

“Over 700 people have signed a petition to retain the Rose Garden and the Friends will continue to campaign to retain the garden as is.

“In the meantime, we would urge that the Peace Garden Steering Group return any monies granted to it from the Town Centre Management Group as an act of good faith in the knowledge that it will be unable to progress its plans until such time as the consultation is over and its findings made public.”