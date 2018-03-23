From schoolgirl to Supergirl on Forth Bridge

A South Queensferry lass won’t be beaten in her quest to run across the Forth Bridge to raise cash to pay for a charity volunteering trip overseas.

Lauren Marnie (17) has tried not once but twice to run 10K for her chosen good cause but the Beast From The East and its mini-equivalent last week had other ideas.

Weather permitting, plucky Laura will don a Supergirl costume today (Friday) and go for the treble by running two laps of the bridge with family and friends in tow.

The Queensferry High pupil, who lives in Viewforth Road, wants to help youngsters learn English in Thailand as part of an Coll-based organisation called Project Trust and but needs to raise £6,200 to nail her total through her foray across the Forth.

Lauren, who is weighing up four different university offers to study environmental science, said: “I was going to take part in the 10K in the Meadows on March 4 but the event was cancelled due to the snow. I had to cancel my run last Friday due to the strong winds. I made an attempt but I almost got blown straight off the bridge!”

So tomorrow it will be third time lucky and Lauren believes every step will taken her closer to her goal.

Lauren said: “I have chosen Project Trust to volunteer with as they are one of the only organisations which sends their volunteers out for a full year so that they can fully immerse themselves in a new culture and make an impact within their project.

“My project involves teaching English as a foreign language which will give schoolchildren many opportunities later in life. I will also be able to go on a language course and a Buddhist retreat as well as be given the opportunity to teach in English camps during the school holidays.”

Meanwhile, Nic Smith of Project Trust, said: “We arrange year-long volunteering placements overseas to some of the most adventurous school-leavers every year. Lauren will be volunteering with us from August and immersing herself in a new culture and community. This innovative fundraising event is typical of the ways our volunteers develop their skills before they embark on their year abroad.”

Meanwhile, Mark Arndt, Account director for bridge operating company Amey, said: “We wish Lauren the very best of luck and hope she gets fair weather. The Forth Road Bridge is a great place to go for a run, with fantastic views of the other bridges on either side.”

To donate http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LaurensyearinThailand.