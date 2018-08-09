Improvements on track for Linlithgow Station

Access to Linlithgow Station is to be improved after it emerged that cash for the project has been earmarked from a new Scottish Goverment fund aimed solely at railways.

Linlithgow and Linlithgow Bridge Community Council have successfully lobbied the Local Rail Development Fund for the cash needed to complete the work.

It joins nine other groups across Scotland who appealed for cash to make train travel a more viable option in their neighbourhoods.

All will share in a ‘pot’ worth £681,000 specially earmarked for the fund.

The results of the application process were announced by Michael Matheson, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity at a special cermony in St Andrews this afternoon (Thursday)

Mr Matheson said: “Providing funding for these transport appraisals will allow the successful applicants to consider the transport issues and opportunities affecting their local communities. It has been great to hear, first-hand, the enthusiasm and drive behind them.”

