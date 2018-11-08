Key route will close at night

Drivers are being alerted to the fact that road bosses intend to shut down the southbound carriageway of the M90 in part next week.

The area will be closed between Junction 1 Scotstoun and M9 Junction 1A from 8pm to 6 am from Wednesday November 14 for three nights straight.

This is to allow operating company Amey to carry out essential structural maintenance works.

Southbound traffic on the M90 will be diverted onto the A90 at Scotstoun, exiting at Junction 1 for Edinburgh.

A diversion route will be signposted via the A90, the A902 Maybury Road and the A8.

Mark Arndt, Account Director for Amey, said: “These works have been planned overnight to minimise disruption,

“However motorists planning to travel southbound on the M90 on these nights should allow some extra time for the diversion.

“The work itself will reduce future maintenance requirements and costs by addressing faults at an early stage.

I’d like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause in the short term.”

Amey is owned by Spanish firm Ferrovial - one of the world’s leading infrastructure management and investment companies.