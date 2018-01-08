Leading author to visit Linlithgow

The Burgh Halls in Linlithgow have been assigned as a stop-off point for a leading author who is promoting her new book.

It’s been confirmed that Joanna Trollope will appear at the venue to discuss her latest work ‘An Unsuitable Match’ on Tuesday, February 27.

The book puts the focus on a couple who are set to wed but face problems from the fact that both have been married before with five children between them.

Tickets are now on sale from Far From The Madding Crowd, priced £10.

The bookshop’s Sally Pattle said: “ This event is certainly something we are looking forward to and it is a bit of a coup to get Joanna to Linlithgow. I can’t wait to hear what stories she has to tell!”

Originally from the Cotwalds, London-basedJoanna is one of the UK’s best known contemporary female authors.

Her last book was the bestseller ‘City of Friends.’