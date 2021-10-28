Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP steps up support for food waste campaign

Martyn Day MP.

The letter is part of the #FoodOnPlates campaign, run by FareShare, the UK’s largest food redistribution charity. They are calling on the government to commit to vital food waste funding ahead of next week’s Comprehensive Spending Review. The letter, signed by 53 cross-party MPs, calls for £5 million a year to offset the costs of redistributing food from farmers and businesses to charities, to help the UK mitigate 124,378 tonnes of carbon.

Mr Day (SNP) said: “Good, healthy food should not be going to waste from growers and producers in the UK, when it could be used to feed those who need it. By delivering this letter, we have got this important message to the heart of government.

"I hope that the government allocates this lifeline funding which would result in significant environmental, social and economic benefits.”