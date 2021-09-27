Linlithgow and Winchburgh groups recognised for becoming more climate and nature friendly

Stock photo of Burgh Beautiful Linlithgow volunteers planting trees west of Linlithgow Leisure Centre last year.

Almost 50 entrants were congratulated for their efforts to support and enhance their local communities, for the climate and for nature, at the online event. The local winners were Winchburgh Community Growing Group, who picked up a Silver award, and Burgh Beautiful Linlithgow who took Gold.

Thirteen discretionary awards were also up for grabs, and Burgh Beautiful Linlithgow scooped two.

Firsty, the VisitScotland Award for Tourism for its work, assisted by its parent body the Linlithgow Burgh Trust, to widen the offer to tourists and locals through the production of a Floral Trails booklet, three new bronze sculptures and online and print marketing of the floral displays and environmental work.

Stock photo of members of Winchburgh Community Growing Group with finished planters.

The local group also won the Community Horticulture Award, jointly with Forres in Bloom. Judges felt that the way the volunteers had divided up duties in response to pandemic restrictions was inspirational and kept the town looking its best.

Barry Fisher, chief executive with Keep Scotland Beautiful said: “We’re in a climate and nature emergency, but we know that communities across Scotland have been working tirelessly to protect and enhance their neighbourhoods, reconnecting with the environment and their communities despite the challenges lockdowns have posed.

“Beautiful Scotland provides us with such a wonderful opportunity to recognise all the voluntary work being done, and to celebrate with, and thank everyone who is keeping Scotland beautiful.

“I’d like to thank the entrants from West Lothian, and I’d encourage others to get involved next year and tap into the network which offers a wealth of support.”

Kay Clark, RHS community development manager said: “It is really encouraging to see community gardeners using their talents to help address the defining issue of our time and embrace planet-friendly gardening.