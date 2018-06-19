Linlithgow environmental initiative launched

An environmental group in Linlithgow is aiming to raise the profile for a four-pronged action plan to reduce the town’s carbon footprint.

Transitions Linlithgow is all set to launch its new Climate Challenge Fund Project Linilithgow Living Challenge 2020.

An open evening has now been planned for Friday(June 22) at the organisation’s headquarters at Unit 5 in Braehead Business Units.

And it will be held between 4pm and 6pm so that people can come along and to find more about getting involved in the ongoing quest to make Linlithgow a greener place to live.

Co-ordinator Andy McCann explained: “ This revolves around energy, food waste and active travel.

“We hope to offer home energy visits to the community, helping people reduce their energy usage and costs.

Also we will offer a tool library for people to collect tools they need for a week.

“It saves people buying them and throwing them away, reducing landfall. We will also be looking of donations of old tools.

“We also want to offer a food assembly which will take the form of an indoor market for local produce, thus reducing food miles in purchasing.

“We also want to arrange community school walking buses therefore reducing the amount of people driving to the local school to drop off their children.”