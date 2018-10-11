Linlithgow garden group will be Belfast bound

October will be the month when tireless members of Linlithgow Burgh Beautiful discover how they’ve fared in a national contest.

For a number of members will travel to Belfast’s Waterfront Centre on Friday, October 19, for the finals of the Britain in Bloom Awards.

The group’s convenor Ron Smith said: “We still have our fingers crossed for a ‘Gold’ award rather than the ‘Silver Gilt’ on the previous two occasions we have entered.

“There is the very outside chance that we may have done well enough to be the winner of the ‘Town’ category – who knows?”

Meanwhile, the group is inviting all residents to join them in their annual litter pick on Saturday, October 13.

Organised in conjunction with Transition Linlithgow, the clean-up campaign will see volunteers muster at Linlithgow Academy at 9.30am.

A spokesperson said: “We will tackle new sites in the town building on the great work of volunteers at the last event which collected more than half a tonne of waste, much of which was recycled.”

To register for the event call call 07827 294879.

Meanwhile the group has launched its appeal for sponsors again - so that its good work can continue for another year.

Ron said: Ron continued: “Now is when Burgh Beautiful Linlithgow invites sponsorships, new and renewed, from local businesses, organisations, families and individuals. Along with our fund-raising events, we very much depend on these annual sponsorships to fund the town’s floral displays, especially now that there is no council involvement.

“Sponsorship opportunities currently available vary in price from £40 per year upwards, awarded on a first come, first served basis. All can be marked by a sponsorship plaque on site. If you are interested, please email Burgh Beautiful at our website

“A huge thank you to all those who have already renewed their sponsorships for 2018-19.”