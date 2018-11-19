Linlithgow learns winner of Scotland’s Most Beautiful High Street

Linlithgow was narrowly pipped at the post in the recent quest to find Scotland’s most beautiful High Street, it has emerged.

That honour has gone to the Aberdeenshire village of Turriff - which by coincidence is the home of Linlithgow’s very own Alex Salmond.

Members of the public were invited to choose from among a shortlist of entries, which also included Cupar, Denny, Inverurie, Jedburgh. Voting was very close, with Linlithgow and Inverurie being awarded second and third places respectively.

More coverage on this will appear in our print edition.