Linlithgow’s answer to Greyfriars Bobby will soon be unveiled

A beautiful bronze sculpture created by artist David Annand will finally be unveiled at the Union Canal on Monday, September 3.

The sculpture is of Dudley, the cat who belonged to the late Liz Burrows, one of Linlithgow Burgh Beautiful’s founder members

Boat dweller Liz who left a generous legacy to the group and the cash has funded a number of worthwhile projects to date.

It was felt that the remainder of the cash should be used for something more decorative and Dudley is the result.

David has already had one high profile commission with a very similar project as he rendered famed St Andrews-based cat Hamish in bronze (pictured)

And his latest cat sculpture is now being billed as Linlithgow’s answer to Greyfriars Bobby and will be the subject of an upcoming feature.