Linlithgow station at centre of second day of rail disruption

Rail passengers travelling between Glasgow and Edinburgh face a second day of disruption following a landslip on the main line between the cities.

ScotRail said it will reopen the line “when it is safe to do so” after mud and rocks fell on the tracks at Winchburgh on Wednesday.

Engineers worked through the night but the line was not ready to open for the morning rush hour.

People travelling between the two cities have been asked to travel from the low level at Glasgow Queen Street on the service via Bathgate, or from Glasgow Central to Edinburgh via Shotts or Carstairs.

Replacement buses are running between Linlithgow and Edinburgh Park.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesman said: “Disruption caused by the landslip at Winchburgh will continue this morning.

“We will only reopen the line between Edinburgh and Linlithgow when it’s safe to do so.

“We apologise for the disruption, but the safety of our customers and staff is our priority. Our engineers have been working through the night to restore services as quickly as possible.”