Linlithgow volunteers on tenterhooks as award winners are set to be announced

Volunteers from Linlithgow will learn tonight (Thursday) how they have fared in the Beautiful Scotland Awards 2018

The ceremony is set to take place at the St Mary’s Church in Haddington (pictured)

The ceremony, hosted by East Lothian Council, will celebrate the hard work of communities, local authorities and businesses from across Scotland in improving the places they care for.

Hundreds of people from across Scotland, including Linlithgow Burgh Beautiful members will congregate in the town to recognise the tireless efforts of communities across the country who work to clean up, green up and beautify Scotland’s villages, towns and cities.

The Gazette will bring you the long awaited result tomorrow.