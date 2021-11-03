Local MSP speaks on COP26 in Parliament and with Linlithgow Academy pupils

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop (SNP).

Speaking at Holyrood, she stressed the importance of working with the Global South, where countries who have done the least to cause climate change face the biggest burden, and the need to learn from those who are experiencing climate change now. Additionally, Ms Hyslop highlighted that Scotland has some of the most ambitious climate change legislation in the world and as such has a responsibility to lead by example.

She said: “We must raise our eyes beyond the horizon of our own interest and COP must work in leadership as an engine of a global attack on climate emissions, mitigation and adaptation which brings together the Global North and the Global South.

“A Just Transition means ensuring that nobody is left behind globally as well as nationally. It is vital that world leaders listen, engage and understand those who are experiencing climate change now from the countries and people who did the least to cause the climate emergency.

“Scotland and the wider UK who contributed and led the industrial revolution, must listen and embrace and not judge too swiftly those who are following our past path but help and share experience in transitioning to greener energy and technologies.”

Following her speech in Parliament, Fiona met with modern studies pupils at Linlithgow Academy as part of ‘The Moment’ event.

The event was organised by Globe International, Children’s Parliament and the Scottish Youth Parliament.