Loony Dookers headed for South Queensferry to make New Year complete

A total of 1100 madcap bathers are set to breeze freezing temperatures on New Year’s Day at South Queensferry’s Loony Dook.

Billed as the ultimate hangover cure, the sold-out event which has been organised by Edinburgh’s Hogmanay will kick off with its traditional parade

This will see participants from across the planet gather at 10.30am outside Three Bridges for a 11am start. Many will be in fancy dress and are raising cash for charity.

An event spokesperson said: “From the first event in 1987, word has spread around the world and people travel far and wide to take part.

“Rituals have always been an important part of Hogmanay celebrations in Scotland and in welcoming Edinburgh to the world at this time of year, it’s become a bucket list item for not just Scots but adventurers worldwide!”

One of those adventurers is Australian Deanne Armstrong a sheep farmer who is attending the event with her three adult daughters.

Deanne said: “Like most Aussies, we love the water so we spend a lot of time swimming in the chilly southern waters at Point Lonsdale near Melbourne.

“We’re eager for new experience so a northern Christmas beckoned. We’re keen to tick off a couple more first so we thought we’d head to Scotland and see what Hogmanay is all about.

“So we thought we’d get fully immersed and do the Loony Dook. So beware of four tanned Australian women with a tinge of blue waist deep in your waters...and please bring us a towel!”

A total of 39 per cent of those taking part are from outwith the United Kingdom - 13 per cent of whom are from the United States.

Other nationalities registered to join in include Brazilians, New Zealanders, Israelis, Mexicans, Canadians and Germans.