Martyn Day MP urges young people in Linlithgow and East Falkirk to enter Cop26 competition

Martyn Day MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk. Photo by Michael Gillen.

Four school students will be selected to speak to more than 30,000 delegates from around the world, coming to Glasgow this winter for the COP26 climate conference.

Martyn Day (SNP), MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, is backing the opportunity, which will allow youngsters to share their hopes for a greener world as part of the National Grid’s Voices for a Green Future.

Highlighting the “brilliant ideas” that young people have for the future of the planet, he said: “I’m really keen that they have the opportunity to their ideas, big or small – they could inspire the solutions that help to tackle climate change.”

He added: “This is a great opportunity for the young people living in Linlithgow and East Falkirk to take their ideas to the world’s leaders at COP26.

"Not only will the winners be given the platform to digitally share their vision for a greener future, but they will win grants for their school, helping get additional resources and learning opportunities for all their fellow classmates.”

The contest is open to 7-15 year olds and to enter, pupils need to submit 200 words on how they would protect the planet if they were in charge of the country. Entries will then be refined to a shortlist of ten, which will be reviewed by TV presenter Helen Skelton.