Memorial garden project will be discussed at meeting

A controversial planning application in Linlithgow will be the subject of a public meeting in Linlithgow within the next few weeks.

Proposals to create a peace garden in the town have met with a high level of opposition after it emerged that some tree felling would occur.

It was also stated that there was no attempt to consult the public in the plan which is based in the town’s rose garden.

However moves are now afoot for the applicants to meet with the members of the public who have filed objections to the plan - at a date which is yet to be confirmed.

