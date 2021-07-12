Mixed emissions trends for West Lothian and Falkirk council areas

General view of Ineos Grangemouth refinery. PA.

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) figures show that CO2 emissions in West Lothian increased by one per cent in 2019 – the latest available data – compared to the year before.

It meant the area was among just 19 of 379 loc al authority areas in the UK not to see a decrease in emissions in 2019.

Transport was responsible for emitting the largest amount of CO2 in West Lothian in 2019 – 388,000 tonnes. However, emissions from the sector dropped by 5.4 per cent over a decade.

Between 2009 and 2019, overall CO2 emissions in West Lothian dropped by 18.6 per cent. The figures also cover household emissions, as well those from the industrial, commercial and public sectors.

The Falkirk Council area meanwhile moved towards a greener future with a drop in carbon dioxide emissions by 6.6 per cent in 2019.

Industry was responsible for emitting the largest amount of CO2 in Falkirk in 2019 – 1.5 million tonnes. However, emissions from the sector dropped by 34.5 per cent between 2009 and 2019.

O verall, CO2 emissions in Falkirk dropped by 31 per cent in that time.