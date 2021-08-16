MP visits Kirkliston homes hit by flooding

Some of the flood damage in Kirkliston.

They explained that a nearby burn had burst its banks sending water cascading through the tiny development.

Overflowing drains had also added to the volume of water which demanded sandbags and bailing out with waste bins.

Ms Jardine (Lib Dems) will now be writing to SEPA. She said: “It is simply not acceptable that people, many of them elderly or infirm, are having to deal with this recurring nightmare.

“Unfortunately, the climate crisis means that the devastation we saw last week is at risk of becoming an all too regular occurrence unless urgent action is taken.”