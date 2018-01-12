Panto season continues in Linlithgow

The pantomime season is still well and truly in full swing in Linlithgow as a three night run of an hilarious top show began last night (Thursday)

The Linlithgow Players took to the stage at Linlithgow Academy Theatre with a laughter-packed but little-seen show called Camelot – The Pantomime

Players who have been locked in rehearsals for months are convinced that audiences will the production to their hearts – despite the fact it isn’t a ‘traditional’ panto.

Les Fulton who has landed the plum role of the dame in the show said: “This year we have broken with tradition a little bit with a pantomime never seen before in Linlithgow or many other places for that matter.

“We chose it largely because of the playwright Ben Crocker whose work we’ve used before.

“His scripts are funny and fresh but Ben also gives groups permission to amend them to suit the locality and we’ve taken full advantage of that!

“The medieval setting stretched our ability to dress the case appropriately without blowing our budget but we think we’ve done a pretty good job thanks to some cool new wigs and some creativity f rom our wonderful costume helpers.

“All the usual themes of panto are still there – including women dressed as men, men dressed as women, a lifesize cute furry animal,songs to sing along to and some very dodgy jokes!

“The plot is largely irrelevant but there’s a boy and girl who fall in love, a few baddies, one of whom is invisible and a marriage.

“For audiences who have seen us before, we are always delightged to welcome some new faces to our cast, this year along with some well-known ones.

“As always, a number of local schoolchildren help not just with the chorus but with quite a few of the speaking parts.

“We are also delighted to again welcome dancers from the ever excellent Central Scotland Ballet School who always light up our pantomimes.”

Audiences should note that performances start at 7pm.

For those unable to make that, players have thoughtfully arranged a Saturday matinee . This begins at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available from www.linlithgowplayers.org.uk.

They can also be booked over the telephone on 08847 735077.