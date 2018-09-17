Petition submitted as Bridgend bus woes continue

Crunch talks have taken place between MSP Fiona Hyslop and bosses of First Bus who have controversially withdrawn a key service.

Ms Hyslop presented the transport bosses with a petition from Bridgend signed by 1,146 people who saw their 38 Service discontinued.

This was the only service to go through the rural village and it has now been replaced with the less frequent 1 service, which terminates at this point and is already causing issues for passengers.

Ms Hyslop said:“I was pleased to have the opportunity to impress on First Bus the issues being faced by residents since the change to services, specifically to the 38 bus, the relocation of its stop across a busy road with fast traffic (B8090) and the difficulties and dangers that this presents.

“First Bus have also agreed to look at timetabling around connectivity issues with St John’s Hospital.

Andrew Jarvis, managing director for First Scotland East, said: “We welcome the feedback and we’ll be monitoring the usage of current network alongside any ongoing feedback, all of which will be given due consideration as part of any service reviews.”