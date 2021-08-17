Pictures: Arches brighten up Bo'ness
After Covid-19 put paid to the usual level of celebrations in 2020, as restrictions continued to ease in the run up to this year’s Bo’ness Fair, family and friends of some of the retinue have been hard at work to build arches again this year.
Once again the community was able to enjoy ‘going round the arches’ on Fair E’en last Thursday evening ahead of the crowning ceremony on Friday morning.
The arches once again, as in previous years before the coronavirus pandemic devastated all local galas and community events, brought colour and life to the town, as the people of Bo’ness were once again able to come together and celebrate their local community.