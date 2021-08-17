Pictures: Arches brighten up Bo'ness

After Covid-19 put paid to the usual level of celebrations in 2020, as restrictions continued to ease in the run up to this year’s Bo’ness Fair, family and friends of some of the retinue have been hard at work to build arches again this year.

By Kevin Quinn
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 2:42 pm
12-08-2021. Picture Michael Gillen. Bo'ness Fair E'en, tour of the arches. Queen elect, Ellie Van der Hoek.

Once again the community was able to enjoy ‘going round the arches’ on Fair E’en last Thursday evening ahead of the crowning ceremony on Friday morning.

The arches once again, as in previous years before the coronavirus pandemic devastated all local galas and community events, brought colour and life to the town, as the people of Bo’ness were once again able to come together and celebrate their local community.

Lady in Waiting, Bella Gemmell and Queen's Champion, Fraser Gemmell.
Queen of the Flower Girls, Evie Lapsley.
All photos by Michael Gillen. Bo'ness Fair E'en, tour of the arches. Unison Kinneil Band.
Chief lady, Jenna Purdie.
Page, Jamie Rodgers and his sister, Charlie Rodgers.
12-08-2021. Picture Michael Gillen. Yeoman of the Guard, Max Henderson.
Chief Lord in Waiting, Evan Gilbert.
Bower girl, Kallie Van der Hoek.
2020 Queen, Lily Harvey.
12-08-2021. Picture Michael Gillen. Page, Ruaridh Webster.
12-08-2021. Picture Michael Gillen. Bower girl, Darcey Earle.
Crown Bearer, Richie Kinniburgh's dad, Grant Kinniburgh and Leigha Vaslot friend of the family.
Bo'ness Fair E'en, tour of the arches. Lady in Waiting, Millie Cram.
