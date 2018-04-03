Planning granted for new South Queensferry housing development

A giant housing development earmarked for the southern area of South Queensferry has been finally given the green light.

Edinburgh Council has granted planning permission for Taylor Wimpey to build a total of 341 new homes at South Scotstoun – three years after the plans were first aired.

Situated on land off Kirkliston Road, the 35.35 acre site will feature a range of two bedroom apartments as well as a choice of two, three, four and five bedroom homes. Taylor Wimpey has also said that a quarter of the properties will fall into the affordable homes bracket.

The housing giant believes that the different mix of properties will extend buyer appeal and is already inviting potential buyers to register their interest online.

Pauline Mills, Land & Planning Director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said: “We are delighted that permission has been granted. Ultimately, this will allow us to bring forward a development that offers buyers a great choice of new homes and it also marks our commitment, investment and strong track record of delivering excellent quality developments.”

The site was first proposed on the Local Development Plan in 2015 and plans to extend that for another year were fought amidst claims the area did not have the infrastructure to cope. However, the site continued to appear on the plan despite this.

Councillor Norman Work, who had opposed the plan from the outset, said: “I was not surprised when the application was approved. However, the fight goes on to get the best for Queensferry and I will be working hard to make sure that the infrastructure and affordable housing is delivered as promised.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Kevin Lang said that he was doubly unhappy – amidst claims he was barred from speaking at the meeting.

He said: “There was a huge amount of concern locally about this application. We have already seen major changes to the traffic flow in Queensferry since the opening of the new crossing. Without a plan, the new housing on this site risks making a bad situation worse. There will also be no contribution to improvements at Dalmeny Station and no guarantees on how health services and public transport will be improved.”

MP Alex Cole Hamilton said: “Amenities within the town are not in line with this level of housing. It is time Edinburgh City Council remembered that residents of South Queensferry pay council tax to Edinburgh Council and are not getting the same level of service as people in the city.”