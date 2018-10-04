Plans for Rose Garden withdrawn

A plan to convert Linlithgow’s historic Rose Garden into a different type of green space was ultimately withdrawn midweek.

Shortly before a meeting of West Lothian Council’s Development Management Committee, Marilyne Mac Laren of the Peace Garden Steering Group responded to a request for comment about what was the final stage in the planning process.

It was at that point that the Gazette learned that the application would no longer be submitted – to allow more time for the backers to consult the community regarding the plans.

The group had been ordered by the committee to do this at a hearing over the summer but controversially, no public meeting ever took place to this end.

More on this story will appear in the print edition of your Linlithgow Gazette tomorrow (Friday)