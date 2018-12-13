Pre-Christmas plans could be affected by weather across Scotland

The Met Office has asked readers across the Central Belt to be aware of harsh weather conditions this weekend.

Those arranging plans should be aware of a Yellow Weather Warning which could wreak havoc on pre-planned activities

Severe conditions involving heavy snow and blizzards may develop across Scotland and Northern England between 12 noon on Saturday and 10am on Sunday. There is also a risk of freezing rain in places.

Other knock-on effects could include possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers and there is a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.