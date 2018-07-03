Public urged to use water wisely during warm spell

Scottish Water is asking the public to use water wisely to help maintain supplies during the current period of hot summer weather.

Following a sustained dry period without any significant rainfall, usage of water has increased significantly.

With the current weather conditions forecast to continue, Scottish Water is encouraging people to take simple but important steps to conserve our public water supplies.

In some areas there has been a 30 per cent increase in demand for water, and an additional 140 million litres are currently being produced and pushed through the system every day to meet current customer usage.

People are being asked to reduce usage wherever possible. Businesses are also being asked to consider their usage and how they can use water more efficiently. Simple, practical steps which we encourage include:

• Taking shorter showers;

• Using a watering can rather than a hose to water plants;

• Using a bucket rather than a hose to wash vehicles;

• Only wash windscreens/lights instead of the whole vehicle;

• Turning off taps in the home whenever possible;

• Using washing machines and dishwashers fully loaded.

Peter Farrer, Scottish Water’s chief operating officer, said: “Water usage levels during the current hot summer weather, particularly during peak times such as morning and early evening, mean we are working around the clock to get water around the system quickly enough.

“Scotland’s public water supply is the lifeblood of the country, for household and business customers. We usually supply more than 1.3 billion litres a day to customers.

“We have a strong and resilient distribution network to keep our customers supplied but we’re asking everyone to play their part in helping us as Scotland enjoys its hottest and driest summer in many years.”

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham added: “Scottish Water is managing current levels of water usage closely, and I encourage people everywhere, whether using water at home, or in their business, to work with Scottish Water and follow their helpful advice and suggestions to use water wisely.”

Advice is available at the Scottish Water website or call the Customer Helpline on 0800 0778778.