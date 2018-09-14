Run-down toilets are a “ utter disgrace” to South Queensferry’s cruise ship scene

A fresh bid has been launched to secure money to renovate a set of “disgusting” and “embarrassing” public toilets in South Queensferry.

The public toilets just next to the Forth Rail Bridge are popular for visitors to Queensferry, including those from international cruise liners in the Firth of Forth and who arrive at Hawes Pier.

Revolting stained surfaces, chipped tilework, and peeling walls are unwanted hallmarks of neglect at the toilet.

And all are providing an unwelcome introduction to the spot that is effectively the gateway to the town for discerning visitors from the four corners of the globe.

And that’s just not good enough, according to irate Councillor Kevin Lang.

Now the Liberal Democrat has tabled a motion to look at using some of the nearly £270,000 raised each year by Edinburgh Council from the cruise liner visits to upgrade and renovate the toilet facilities as a matter of urgency.

The council’s income from cruise liner visits has increased significantly over the last five years.

However, all money currently goes straight into the council’s central budget with nothing dedicated to improve facilities in Queensferry.

Coincidentally, Councillor Lang’s call comes in the same week that the council has endorsed the aims of ambitious plans to promote the Forth Bridges as Scotland’s new ‘must visit’ tourist destination.

Councillor Lang has now secured unanimous and cross party support for his motion.

He said: “These public toilets at the Hawes Pier are an utter disgrace.

“It is embarrassing to think these facilities could be the very first impression which international visitors get of Queensferry and Scotland when they arrive.

“For all the grand talk of Queensferry as a world class destination, the council is still not getting the basics right.

“Almost £270,000 is now raised every year from international cruise liner visits. There is an overwhelming case for the council using just some of that money to renovate these toilets.

“I am glad to have secured cross party support for looking again at this issue and trying to get a dedicated fund to upgrade the facilities.”

A council spokesperson said: “We appreciate the concerns over the maintenance of this public toilet, and will consider a report on the matter at a future committee.”