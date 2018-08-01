Sour stench in Bo’ness investigated

Bo’ness has been beset by foul smells as strong odours have spread across part of the town - leaving some residents in lockdown.

The Journal is dealing with a host of complaints from Bo’ness folk who complain of feeling sick and refuse to go outdoors as the smell intensifies.

Some have contacted environmental watchdog, the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency which has just released a statement about the incident

A SEPA spokesperson confirmed: : “We have received a number of complaints regarding odours in the Bo’ness area.

“These odours have arisen from the spreading of sewage sludge which is the regulatory remit of Falkirk Council. We would advise members of the public to contact Falkirk Council if they continue to be affected by these odours.”

More on this story will appear on Friday’s edition of The Bo’ness Journal.