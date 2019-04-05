Springfield eco warriors spring into action

A group of 21 Linlithgow residents, including school and nursery children, gathered to tidy up two litter-strewn green spaces in the Springfield neighbourhood at the weekend.

The first site in Springfield Park between the burn and the school perimeter had become littered with crisp packets, plastic bottles and other discarded items.

Most likely the litter has been blown into the park from overflowing bins in and around the school grounds.

Despite the level of litter, and the tricky conditions underfoot at the steep bank at the burn, within two hours these local Eco Warriors had removed almost all the litter!

Not only that but one local mum, Mrs Pamela Barnes, found a crisp packet dating back 35 years to 1984! Perhaps it is time that all crisp packets were 100 per cent biodegradable so that they can rot safely back into the earth?

Five local school children also got stuck in to do their bit and a huge credit to them. Indeed, young Katie Calder of Springfield Primary, even wrote an article for her class and brought it to school on the Monday.

Katie said: “The litter pick was fun and I was amazed at how much rubbish we found. I feel proud that I helped in a small way to keep Linlithgow tidy and help the environment.”

The other site at the end of Baillielands and adjacent to the small football pitch is a bit of a litter trap, and also where people have lit fires and discarded various items.

The group also enjoyed using the long litter-pickers borrowed from Transition Linlithgow’s tool library. This allowed the two groups to pick litter in hard-to-reach places within bushes, in the burn and on the banks of the burn.

At the end of the day, the group managed to collect 34 bags of waste including four with recyclables (glass and plastic bottles and cans). And the usual collection of odd items, including the statutory traffic cone, rusty bike frame, frisby and plastic trumpet!

These litter-picks are organised by the passionate volunteers of Burgh Beautiful and Transition Linlithgow and take place every six months in October and March.

Burgh Beautiful also carried out a very successful litter-pick with Linlithgow Academy the Friday before with 17 pupils. The local Anglers’ Club and other groups have organised so many litter-picks and tidy-ups over the years.

West Lothian Council and Keep Scotland Beautiful have been indispensable in their support with equipment, waste collection and recycling.

If you would like to get more involved in litter-picks in the future, contact Neil at litterpick@transitionlinlithgow.org.uk.

Or to volunteer for your local charities caring for our green spaces and more, visit Burgh Beautfil or Tranistion Linlithgow