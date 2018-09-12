Tidy-up at garden that’s inspired two groups

A run-down garden which has proved to be a surprising magnet for controversy is back in the news again after volunteers took action.

The newly formed Friends of the Rose Garden hit the 70-year-old green space last Saturday with weeding implements in hand to attend to the area in Linlithgow.

All are opposed to the formation of a so-called Peace Garden on the site which has been put forward by another band of volunteers in the town – meaning that the interests of the garden are now represented two rival groups.

FOTRG have fears about tree felling and access – and state that the public has never been consulted about the project, which is based on a garden in the Holy Land.

A spokesman for the volunteers said:“Having less than 24 hours notice, more than 15 of us turned up at the garden to lend a hand, with many more supporters indicating they would help at other such events.

“The Rose Garden is an important part of Linlithgow’s post-war heritage and has now brought pleasure to generations of residents of the town.

“So many people turning up at such short notice simply underlines the importance of the site to those who live here and a desire to keep it as it is.”

As we have reported,the Development Management Committee of West Lothian Council deferred a decision on the Peace Garden planning application until October.

The applicants were formally urged to use the additional time to undertake a proper community consultation on the plans. It is alleged that no such steps have been taken to date.

However we have been since been advised that moves are underway to secure a venue for a public meeting in the near future.