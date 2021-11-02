Tree-mendous Linlithgow sponsor idea to help address Climate Change

Sponsored trees have already been planted at Triangle Wood in Linlithgow.

That trees help capture carbon is a well-rehearsed argument, reinforced by the COP26 Conference in Glasgow. Trees also play an integral part in sustainable land use, including protecting and restoring ecosystems - a key theme being discussed by world leaders at the conference this month.

Not everyone is able to plant a tree, even if they had the space to do so.

However, as Averil Stewart for Burgh Beautiful said: “There is the alternative to planting a tree by sponsorships at £5 a tree. Sponsorship certificates can make a good alternative to Christmas presents or mark a new birth or anniversary.”

These can be purchased online and sent as emails or as printed certificates. For tree sponsorships, contact Tree Sponsorship at: https://lbt.scot/sptrees/view/form.

Tree sponsorships at Triangle Wood in Linlithgow brought in nearly £1,000 in the first year.

Fundraising aside, as these trees mature, they will provide a windbreak for the proposed new Cycle Circuit, construction for which will begin in 2022.

“This is an exciting phase ahead,” said Pamela Barnes for the Community Development Trust.

Tree planting at Triangle Wood began in 2018 thanks to Roger Livermore’s initiative and the Woodland Trust - which has donated 1000 native sapling trees with rabbit guards for protection.

The wood lies to the west of the leisure centre, with the Union Canal towpath bounding the southern edge of the triangle and the A706 on the north.

The land is owned by West Lothian Council and leased to Linlithgow Community Development Trust.

Roger said: “Different habitats will gradually be formed leading to an increase in wildlife and gradually an expanding network of paths for walkers to enjoy.”

Those with time and energy to spare are invited to join in the planting of a further 420 trees at Triangle Wood during the winter months.