Uplift update for Linlithgow bins

West Lothian residents are being advised that some disruption to bin collections are expected during the May public holiday - and are being asked to put bins out on different days.

A council spokesperson said: If your food waste is due to be collected on Monday 7 May, please present it for collection on Sunday 6 May.

“For residents whose Blue Bins are scheduled to be collected on Monday 7 May, they should present their Blue Bins on Tuesday 8 May and leave them out until they are collected.

“ Crews will collect these Blue Bins from the Tuesday through to Friday. All other scheduled bin collections for Monday 7 May should operate as per the scheduled bin calendar. “

Householders should not that recycling centres will be closed on Monday.