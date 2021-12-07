West Lothian Council has reduced its C02 emissions by almost half since 2013/14

The council’s team have replaced street lighting with low energy LED equivalents which has helped reduce the council’s CO2 emissions by half since 2014.

The council’s Climate Change Declaration Report for 2020/21 highlights the continued efforts in reducing its emissions and adapting to Climate Change. Each year, the council has to assess its performance against indicators and report back to the Scottish Government.

Part of the report address the council’s corporate greenhouse gas emissions including targets, performance and actions to reduce emissions. The footprint for 2020/21 has been calculated to be 30,748 tCO2e, a significant decrease of 5,887 tonnes on the 2019/20 footprint, and a 30,313 tonnes reduction from 2013/14.

This has been achieved via a number of ways, such as reducing the amount of waste being sent to landfill, replacing street lighting with low energy LED equivalents and improving the energy efficiency of council buildings.

The report noted that whilst good progress continues to be made in implementing measures to reduce emissions, the pandemic has undoubtedly had an impact on the total and it is anticipated that the reductions attributed to this will not be repeated in 2021/22. Key contributors to Covid-related reductions include temporary building closures and a reduction in the numbers of staff working from council offices.

The council’s Climate Change Strategy 2021-28 sets out a number of key actions to be taken forward in the coming years, including the publication of a Climate Change Adaptation Action Plan and Active Travel Plan in 2022. The council has also agreed to introduce Twin Stream recycling, planned for June 2022 in order to improve the quality and marketability of materials collected from households.

West Lothian Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick said: “Tremendous progress has been made but there is much more to be done. We will not rest on our laurels and have agreed new targets to further reduce our emissions, reduce our carbon output and reduce waste.