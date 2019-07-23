Ferry Fair Queen set to follow gran’s lead

This year’s Ferry Fair Queen Jennifer Ashworth will be crowned next month, 67 years after her grandmother received the honour.

The St Margaret’s Primary School pupil’s grandmother Ann Monaghan (81) was Ferry Fair Queen in 1952 when she was 15.

The South Queensferry festival has been held since the 1930s, and Jennifer (10) will be joined on the big day by Herald Daniel Cummings.

Jennifer’s proud father Paul Ashworth is delighted his daughter will follow in his mother’s footsteps.

He said: “As a family we are delighted she was chosen. Her gran was ferry queen so she was delighted also. We are very excited.

“I had a minor role in the fair in 1968, a spear carrier at the side. Jennifer and her sister Katie were flower girls at the Ferry Fair five or six years ago which was nice. But with her granny being queen in the past Jennifer always wanted to be queen.

“My mum was absolutely delighted. I thought she was going to start crying when she was told the news. She was that happy.

“On the day of the main event we will pick Jennifer up from her gran’s home so she can see her off, which will be nice for the family.

“And we have family and friends coming from near and far. We are looking forward to it immensely.”

The 2019 Ferry Fair week will commence on August 4, with events throughout the week including The Burryman Tour on Friday, August 9.

The Burryman tradition dates back to the 12th century and sees a local man put on a suit made of burrs, decorated with colourful flowers and ferns, to roam the streets of the town drinking whisky and spreading good luck.

The route will be published prior to the walk on the Ferry Fair Festival Facebook page or is available in the Ferry Fair programme which is on sale locally priced £3.

The week culminates on Saturday, August 10, with the Ferry Fair gala day in historic High Street where Jennifer will be crowned by this year’s Gracious Lady Patricia Doherty.