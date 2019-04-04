Fresh application is in for new housing in Bo’ness

Developers have finally handed in proposals to Falkirk Council for more new homes in a rural site in Bo’ness, it has emerged.

A Proposal of Application notice noting the intent to submit a planning application has now been submitted by AWG in conjunction with Mactaggart & Mickel.

It involves 225 houses in total at Crawfield Road – 75 of which fall into the affordable homes bracket.

And the blueprint also includes “significant areas of open space and landscaping”, which the firms say could be used for amenities like allotments, orchards and sporting facilities.

A variety of new paths and cycle routes would also be created in an attempt to enhance existing residential routes to the southern end of the town.

A spokesperson for the developer said: “There is a recognised shortfall in the number of homes being built locally over recent years, particularly when it comes to affordable housing.

“Some people may believe that many potential buyers would come from outwith the area.

“However, recent sales by other housebuilders indicates that a majority of buyers are local and there is strong local demand.

“Prior to lodging a planning application for the site, we aim to engage extensively with the local community, ensuring that we are delivering a development that is appropriate to the housing demands of Bo’ness.

“Our proposals will serve to enhance the local area and address some of the outstanding issues that exist around flooding and road safety.

“We look forward to engaging with the public and discussing the matter further.”

Representatives from the developer have addressed members of Bo’ness Community Council at one recent meeting and have discussed the matter amongst themselves since.

When asked what members thought of the plans, chairperson Madelene Hunt said: “This site was in the Draft Local Plan and then was removed by the council due to the number of objections.”

She stressed, however, that further consultation exercises were due to take place

The process began with a public engagement event in early December at Tesco and Bo’ness Recreation Centre.

This is not the only bid to bring new housing to Bo’ness of late.

Last month, Miller Homes, which is reaching completion on its Kinglass Fields site in Bo’ness, held a similar event in the recreation centre after flagging up plans to bring 200 homes to North Bank Farm.