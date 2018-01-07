Funds boost for Linlithgow’s Cycle Circuit plan

More than 70 West Lothian Clarion Cycle Club members took part in the recent annual cyclo-cross race at Linlithgow Leisure Centre.

This year the event provided an opportunity for donations for the proposed West Lothian Cycle Circuit, to be officially presented to Linlithgow Community Development Trust.

Clarion has donated £3,000 from their senior section, while members from Falkirk Bike Club donated £1,000 on behalf of the Tom Anderson Memorial Fund.

This fund was set up in memory of the former captain of Falkirk Bicycle Club and is managed by Tom’s widow Katie Wylie (also in attendance) in conjunction with the club.

Fraser Falconer, chairm an of Linlithgow Community Development Trust, said: “The Trust is absolutely delighted to receive these donations, and for all the fundraising efforts of the West Lothian Clarion Cycle Club.

“Thank you for your support in helping make this fabulous project a reality.

“The West Lothian Cycle Circuit is going to make such a difference for more people to enjoy cycling for sport, a healthy lifestyle and importantly to build confidence for active travel.”

The 1km tarmac track aims to provide a traffic free circuit to support cycling for all, and to provide a much safer environment in which people of all abilities can learn, build confidence and enjoy cycling.