Gala Queen to switch on Kirkliston’s Christmas lights

It will be season to be jolly when the festive lights are switched on in Kirkliston tomorrow (Saturday).

The switch-on will be performed by Gala Queen Ellon McCarron at Newliston Arms, Station Road car park, at 5pm. There will be a special appearance from Santa.

Entertainment will begin at 4pm with music from Queensferry Community Brass Band followed by Little Coffee Stop (Kirkliston Parish Church) and Kirky Samba Sisters.

After the switch-on the entertainment continues with Kirkliston Community Church Band, JHM Dance, Kirkliston Ukelele Group and the Ferry Blend Choir providing some festive cheer.

The event is free. There will be a tombola, homebaking and a raffle.