Gear shift for Linlithgow bike recycling

Linlithgow’s bike refurbishment group, 1st Step Bikes, has moved to a new, improved workshop at the Linlithgow Recycling Centre on Braehead Road.

The project started at the Linlithgow police garages, where, thanks to a partnership with Police Scotland, it ran several training workshops helping people affected by addiction to learn how to refurbish donated bikes, gain valuable skills and make supportive friends.

Over the last year, the volunteers have given refurbished bikes to people who needed them through the local Foodbank and also to the Linlithgow Syrian refugee Christmas appeal.

Maria Throp, 1st Step’s development manager, said: “The new premises will make a huge difference to what our team can achieve in terms of providing support and training for people trying to get their lives back on track from addiction.

“It will also greatly increase the number of people and families that we are able to help. We are very grateful for the support of West Lothian Council in letting us use the shed at the Recycling Centre. This support has also enabled us to expand our work, to offer the local community a free pop-up Dr Bike surgery from Transition Linlithgow’s office at Unit 5, Braehead Road.”

Organisers also run a pop-up community cafe at the Longcroft Hall, Philip Avenue, Linlithgow on Tuesday lunchtimes.

The group welcomes donations of bikes, particularly adult sizes. To find out more, go to http://www.facebook.com/1stStepcafe