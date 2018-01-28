Health risk fear over alleged fly tipping in Linlithgow

Fly tippers are claimed to have dumped potentially hazardous rubbish in an area of Linlithgow used by children and dog walkers.

One local man, who has asked not to be named, says a number of local householders in Clark Avenue aim to form a residents’ group to urge the “relevant authorities” to clean up the mess.

The unsightly material said to have been dumped is on land between numbers 22 and 23 Clark Avenue.

Avenue is said to include drainage pipes, young trees, carpet and other debris.

It’s claimed some of the rubbish may pose a health risk.

The mess is said to have been dumped around January 8 and 9, fuelling speculation it may be detritus from an organised new year celebration.

The site is said to be part of a larger area that is subject to a formal planning agreement between West Lothian Council and the landowner, established when the 30 houses were built in 1998.

A number of residents are said to have sought assistance from local councillor Tom Kerr, and to have lodged planning enforcement complaints with the West Lothian Council.