Archbishop calls for prayers on death of Cardinal O’Brien

The Archbishop of St Andrews and Edinburgh has been speaking about the death of Cardinal Keith O’Brien.

The cardinal passed away this morning at 1am- the day after his 80th birthday- in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Newcastle after a fall.

He famously resigned as Archbishop of St Andrews and Edinburgh Diocese in 2013 after admitting that his sexual conduct had fallen below the standards of him expected as a priest.

This arose from newspaper allegations about the cardinal’s personal life with regard to three priests and a former priest.

The cardinal announced his retirement and said he would play no further part in the life of the Catholic church in Scotland and moved to the north of England.

He was ultimately being cared for in a nursing home run by The Little Sisters of the Poor.

Today his replacement Archbishop Leo Cushley said: “In life, Cardinal O’Brien may have divided opinion. In death however, I think we can all be united in praying for the repose of his soul, for comfort of his grieving family and that support and solace be given to those who he offended hurt and let down

“May he rest in peace.”