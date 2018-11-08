Bo’ness cancer patients and survivors invited to event

Cancer survivors and those living with the disease are being invited to attend a Health and Wellbeing Event organised by NHS Forth Valley and Macmillan Cancer Support.

It takes place on Thursday November 22 at Falkirk Golf Club between 10.15am and 3pm and is open to those who have finished treatment, or are being monitored.

Partners, family or close friends are welcome attend the event, which will provide lunch and refreshments

Topics covered will include Psychological Wellbeing, and Getting the Most Out of Your Appointments. A Q&A session will also be held at the end.

Dr Susie Porteous, Macmillan Consultant Clinical Psychologist for NHS Forth Valley, said: “We know from patients that cancer poses many challenges. When someone has been diagnosed with cancer they have to adjust to many changes and this means that patients and those close to them often experience strong emotions and worries. When treatment finishes and the practicalities of treatment are over, people can be surprised if they don’t feel ‘back to normal.’

“Similarly, people who are living with active cancer may be coping with physical problems and overwhelming emotions. The aim of the session is to help people living with and beyond cancer to make sense of their experience and to let them know about resources which are available.”

For more details contact 01324 832921