‘I Bike’ project to continue support for youth cycling in West Lothian

West Lothian Council is continuing to back a local initiative based on a nationwide cycling to school project for youngsters.

The council’s Executive approved a direct award to Sustrans of £59,217 for the implementation of the I Bike Project for 2018/19,

The local authority already has funding through the Scottish Government’s Smarter Choices, Smarter Places (SCSP) to allow the continuation of the I Bike project for a second year.

The programme will build on work already developed and will continue initiatives undertaken during the first year of the programme.

The cost of this project is funded fully by the SCSP grant and includes covering the salary of a liaison officer, who works in local schools.

The I Bike officer works with Education and Community Health Development’s Put Your West Foot Forward project to support and seek to increase walking, cycling and scooting activity and promote active travel journeys to schools.

The effectiveness of the resource is assessed annually through the grant process.

The I Bike Report 2017 covered initiatives in 2015/2016 and shows that the project is achieving its aims to get more pupils travelling actively.

There was a 2.4 per cent increase in pupils travelling to school by an active mode and a 9.5 per cent increase in pupils sometimes cycling to school.

A two per cent decrease was recorded for pupils travelling to school by car.