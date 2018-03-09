Opportunity to give blood in Linlithgow

There is a special request to the people of Linlithgow this weekend from the Scottish Blood Transfusion Service who will soon be in town.

Trained personnel will be converging on the Low Port Centre in Blackness Road on Sunday, March 11 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

They will make their second visit on Monday at the same venue from 2.30pm to 4.15pm and from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Blood donations across Scotland were disrupted last week due to the elements but fully resumed on Monday.

It has been pointed out that blood stock is at a safe level at this time.

However, a spokesperson stressed that it would be appreciated if the public could make a special effort to give blood at this time.

She said: “We are also very keen to welcome O-and O+ donors over the next few days.”

Most people between 17 and 65-years-old can donate if they are of good health.

Patients who have been taking antibiotics are being advised that that they can only donate blood seven days after their course of tablets has been completed.

The ‘flu jab does not interfere with the ability to give blood provided that the patient has no side effects from the vaccine.

Those in Bo’ness should note that the transfusion service will be at Bo’ness Town Hall on Wednesday. April 18.