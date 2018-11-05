Proposal for new dementia unit at existing Bo’ness home

A planning application to develop a 42-bed residential home, with associated car parking, in Bridgeness Lane has been submitted to Falkirk Council by Atlantis Medicare Ltd.

If approved the new care home will sit next to Bo’ness Care Home which is currently in use and run by the same company.

The layout of the proposed building is designed to suit the needs of residents living with dementia in a more secure environment.

If approved an outdoor seating area would feature in a secure courtyard or sensory garden.

A survey conducted by Alzheimer Scotland in 2017 revealed that dementia affects around 90,000 people across Scotland.

By 2020 it is estimated there will be more than one million people living with the condition in the UK.

Falkirk social services has fully endorsed the applicant’s proposals for the unit.