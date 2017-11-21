Video: Plea to keep Bield care homes open

A granddaughter has made an impassioned plea urging people to support a bid to keep care homes open.

Last month, Edinburgh-based Bield announced it would close 12 care homes across Scotland, leaving hundreds of elderly and vulnerable people in need of new places to live.

Anna Nash (81) talks about her concerns over the closure of Woodlands Residential Care in Bo'ness

Woodlands Residential Care in Bo'ness and Thornton Gardens in Bonnybridge are two of those under threat.

This week Ashley Holleran (30) revealed how the uncertainty is affecting her 81-year-old nana by posting a video on Facebook of them discussing the decision.

It has already had over 2200 views.

Ashley said: "This is a video of my wee nana, a strong, feisty, proud woman who, like many, has been cursed with dementia.

"My nana has a fierce passion and loyalty to her family which has remained through this degenerative illness and that's why I feel I have to share our story to give her the best chance in life she deserves."

Ashley said her nana had lived in Bo'ness all her life and moved into the care facility three years ago.

She added: "In the three years my Nana has lived in this home she has paid in excess of £90,000 towards her care, money which her and my papa saved and worked hard for all their lives yet now has no say in where she will live, the quality of her residence or care.

"This is a crisis, a crisis which the Government has to address. Letters have been written to both the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Angela Constance in her capacity as Cabinet Secretary, yet no response from either has been received."

She urged people to sign the petition calling on the First Minister to take action to keep the Bield homes open.

https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/keep-bield-care-homes-open