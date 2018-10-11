Watchdogs give their verdict on St John’s Hospital

Watchdogs turned up unannounced at St John’s Hospital in Livingstone and stayed for two more days to monitor a key service.

And the team, who were working on behalf of Healthcare Improvement Scotland have now published a report in relation to that visit back in July.

Inspectors had been asked by the Scottish Government to carry out a programme of inspections to provide assurance that older people are being treated with compassion, dignity and respect while they are in an acute hospital.

Ian Smith, Head of Quality of Care, Healthcare Improvement Scotland, said: “During the inspection, we saw all staff treating patients with dignity and respect and observed a proactive, multi-disciplinary approach to discharge planning.

“However, NHS Lothian must ensure that patients have person-centred care plans for all care needs and the plans should reflect that patients are involved in care and treatment decisions.”

Professor Alex McMahon, Nurse Director, NHS Lothian said: “We are pleased that some areas were singled out for individual praise, including all staff treating patients with dignity and respect and our proactive, multi-disciplinary approach to discharge planning.

“It is very encouraging to hear some patients say staff ‘went the extra mile’ and how ‘cheerful and obliging’ they are.

“We recognise there are things that can be improved however and they are being addressed as a matter of urgency.

We recognise there are things that can be improved however and they are being addressed as a matter of urgency. A robust action plan is now in place and being shared with clinical teams to address the issues raised.”