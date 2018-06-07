Independent review ordered into policing during miners’ strike

An independent review into the impact of policing on communities during the miners’ strike in the 1980s has been ordered.

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson said that Scotland will lead the way in the UK in ensuring the experiences of those affected by the strike in 1984-85 are properly understood.

Mr Matheson has appointed John Scott QC Solicitor Advocate to lead the review, supported by an advisory panel comprising Dennis Canavan (former MP and MSP), Jim Murdoch (Professor of Public Law at the University of Glasgow) and Kate Thomson (former Assistant Chief Constable).

The Justice Secretary, who met with representatives from the National Union of Mineworkers prior to announcing the review to Parliament, said: “Through this independent review, Scotland will lead the way in ensuring the experiences of those affected by the policing of the dispute in the 1980s are properly understood.

“This represented an extremely turbulent and difficult time for many mining communities in Scotland. And although more than three decades have passed, the feelings and scars from that time still run deep and there are questions that still need to be answered.

“I want this review to bring openness, understanding and a degree of closure to all those involved. At the same time, I have written to the Home Secretary to ask that he seriously reconsider the UK Government’s position at this point - only a UK-wide investigation could fully explore concerns about the involvement of the then UK Government.”

John Scott QC, who will lead the review, said: “Although the miners’ strike took place over 30 years ago, I am aware that strong feelings about it persist in Scotland, especially in mining communities.

“Many documents of potential relevance are now publicly available. These will have to be considered but I am also keen to listen to individuals and communities directly affected.

“I am delighted that Dennis Canavan, Kate Thomson and Jim Murdoch have agreed to assist in this important review. Each brings considerable experience, knowledge and skills which will help to ensure that our review is thorough and robust.”