Killer who appeared on Linlithgow ‘Songs of Praise’ now a minister

A convicted killer, whose appearance on a Linlithgow edition of ‘Songs of Praise’ prompted outrage in 2009, has been ordained a minister.

Garry Brotherston was freed from prison in 2005 after fatally stabbing a married man Billy Barclay in a street fight in Yoker in 1994.

Mr Brotherston told the programme, filmed in St Michael’s Church, that he had found God in jail.

Read more: Road rage investigation after Linlithgow attack

He has since become involved with Bishopbriggs Free Church when moving to the East Dunbartonshire Town back in 2013 and has become its minister in recent weeks.

The victim’s wife Christine has insisted she will never forgive the man who took her husband’s life.

However, the Free Church of Scotland defended its new minister saying: “Garry is a totally changed man.

Read more: Linlithgow is in the running to be named Scotland’s Best High Street

“He is living proof of how the gospel of Jesus can transform someone into a new person.”